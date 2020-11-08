Why Dave & Buster's Shares Jumped 12.2% in October

What happened

Shares of Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ: PLAY) jumped 13.2% in October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after giving some positive news to investors. Shares have continued to rise in November, moving 7.8% higher in the first week of trading.

So what

Management gave an operational update mid-month and said comparable sales were down 62% in September after falling 75% in August and 87% in the second quarter. So revenue trends are heading in the right direction. Some stores still aren't open, but the ones that are continue to see operational improvement.

Image source: Getty Images.

Late in the month, Dave & Buster's completed a $550 million debt offering of 7.625% senior secured notes due 2025. That funding will give the company enough time to get back to normal operations, potentially sometime in 2021.

Now what

The first thing restaurant and entertainment companies have to do in 2020 is survive, and that's what the reaction in October and early November is all about. The operation improvement is encouraging and the additional funding will provide some cushion as well. It's not at all clear if revenue will return to pre-COVID levels at Dave & Buster's, but bullish investors are holding on to the possibility that this consumer discretionary stock is on the road to recovery.

10 stocks we like better than Dave & Buster's Entertainment

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dave & Buster's Entertainment wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dave & Busters Entertainment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.