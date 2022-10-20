Why Datadog Stock Was Surging Today

What happened

Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) were up 8.7% as of 11:23 a.m. ET on Thursday after the company held an investor meeting late Wednesday to discuss new product launches and opportunities for growth.

Analysts who attended the event walked away with a positive read on Datadog's near- and long-term growth trajectory. Software-as-a-service stocks (SaaS) have fallen out of favor with the market decline, but more robust growth will be needed to turn the stock around, since it has dropped 51% year to date. Here's the buzz that was driving the stock higher today.

So what

Datadog announced several new products across observability, cloud security, and DevOps to tackle a $53 billion addressable market opportunity. Bank of America analyst Koji Ikeda spoke to customers and partners of the company to get a feel for current demand trends. Based on the feedback, Ikeda believes the demand trends remain healthy and that Datadog is likely to report revenue above guidance for 2022.

BTIG analyst Gray Powell came away with the same take on current demand but noted that there is still the potential for a slowdown in spending on Datadog's DevOps platform if the economy worsens in the next 12 months.

Now what

Datadog is guiding for third-quarter revenue growth of approximately 53% year over year, which would be a steep deceleration from the 74% growth in Q2 and 83% in Q1. That said, management is typically conservative with guidance, and given the near-term demand trends, that will likely prove the case again when the company announces earnings results on Thursday, Nov. 3.

10 stocks we like better than Datadog

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Datadog wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. John Ballard has positions in Datadog. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Datadog. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.