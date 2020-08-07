Why Datadog Stock Was Slammed on Friday

What happened

Shares of monitoring and analytics platform specialist Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) tumbled on Friday, falling about 14% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT.

The growth stock's decline follows Datadog's second-quarter earnings release. While the company's second-quarter results were better than analysts were expecting, they weren't impressive enough to prevent some profit-taking on the stock after a huge run-up recently.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Datadog reported second-quarter revenue of $140 million, up 68% year over year. The company's non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share was $0.05, compared to an adjusted loss per share of $0.07 in the year-ago period.

Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $135.4 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.01.

"Our growth at scale amid the global pandemic demonstrates Datadog's importance in enabling the digital operations of our customers," said Datadog co-founder and CEO Olivier Pomel in the company's second-quarter earnings release.

Despite how impressive these results seem on the surface, they apparently weren't enough to live up to the 150% rise the stock saw between the beginning of the year and the company's earnings report. Some investors appear to be taking some profits following the stock's massive rise.

Now what

Looking ahead, Datadog said it expects full-year revenue to be between $566 million and $572 million. Analysts were expecting revenue of $564 million.

"While the current macro environment has caused business pressures for our customers, we expect it to accelerate digital transformation and cloud migration over the long-term," Pomel said. "Datadog is very well positioned to be a primary beneficiary of these trends."

10 stocks we like better than Datadog

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Datadog wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Datadog. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.