Why Datadog Stock Soared on Wednesday

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) was far from a dog of an investment on Wednesday. Shares of the cloud-computing analytics and monitoring specialist jumped more than 12% on the day due to a new tie-up with a mighty partner.

That partner is none other than Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT); Datadog will now be featured in the console of Microsoft's Azure cloud platform as a "first class service."

As Datadog explained in a press release, "This means that Azure customers will be able to implement Datadog as a monitoring solution for their cloud workloads through new streamlined workflows that cover everything from procurement to configuration." Azure users, the company says, will be able to buy a Datadog plan through the console, and immediately begin receiving the metrics from it.

According to Datadog, this is the first-ever integration of a third-party monitoring service into a public-facing cloud computing platform.

The Datadog integration in Microsoft Azure is currently in public preview; it will be widely available starting in October. Datadog did not provide more specific timing.

Datadog also has not provided any estimates as to how the partnership with the tech giant will impact its business. Given the size and scope of Azure, plus the highly complimentary nature of Datadog's offering and its convenience within the system, we can readily assume it'll be meaningful. Datadog remains a compelling play on the continued development and expanding popularity of cloud-based computing.

