Why Datadog Stock Rose Today

Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) rose today, up by 3% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT, after analysts at financial firm Berenberg initiated coverage of the tech company with a hold rating. Despite that lukewarm rating, the research note included some positive comments. The stock had been up by as much as 5% in morning trading.

Analyst Kingsley Crane started Datadog at hold alongside a price target of $103, which is slightly below Tuesday's closing price. The tech company is a leader in cloud monitoring, and should be able to keep growing its market share in cybersecurity, according to Berenberg.

Datadog had 1,015 customers with over $100,000 in annualized revenue run-rate at the end of the secondÂ quarter, up from just 594 a year prior.

There's a broad shift underway in the cybersecurity market: IT teams are pivoting from a preference for monitoring services toward those focused on observability, which includes the active exploration of new patterns, according to Crane. Datadog offers both monitoring and observability services.

Investors also cheered a major partnership with Microsoft that was announced last week. That deal will integrate Datadog's observability platform into Microsoft's Azure cloud.

"Observability is a key capability for any successful cloud migration," Datadog Chief Product Officer Amit Agarwal said at the time. "Through our new partnership with Microsoft Azure, customers will now have access to the Datadog platform directly in the Azure console, enabling them to migrate, optimize and secure new and migrated workloads."

