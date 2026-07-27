Why Datadog (DDOG) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Datadog (DDOG) closed at $251.86, marking a +2.03% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.51%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.18%.

Shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company have appreciated by 2.96% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.21%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.77%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Datadog in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 6, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.58, reflecting a 26.09% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.08 billion, indicating a 30.22% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

DDOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.41 per share and revenue of $4.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.56% and +26.62%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Datadog. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Datadog is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Datadog is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 102.28. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.86.

One should further note that DDOG currently holds a PEG ratio of 6.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.07 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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