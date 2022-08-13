Why Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Could Be Worth Watching

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Darling Ingredients’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Darling Ingredients Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 17.93x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 18.59x, which means if you buy Darling Ingredients today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Darling Ingredients should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Darling Ingredients’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Darling Ingredients generate?

NYSE:DAR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 13th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In the upcoming year, Darling Ingredients' earnings are expected to increase by 44%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? DAR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at DAR? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DAR, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for DAR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Darling Ingredients, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Darling Ingredients, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Darling Ingredients, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

