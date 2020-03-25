Why Darden Restaurants Stock Jumped As Much As 25.6% Today

What happened

Shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) rose as much as 25.6% in Wednesday's trading session, boosted by a bullish analyst report. The parent company of restaurant chains such as Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, and Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen closed the day at a milder 8.2% gain.

So what

Analyst firm Gordon Haskett upgraded Darden from a "hold" to a "buy." Analyst Jeff Farmer argued that the 55% sell-off in recent weeks is "overdone" in the light of Darden's solid balance sheet and the potential for a strong rebound in same-store sales after the coronavirus crisis.

Farmer was also an active participant in Darden's third-quarter earnings call two weeks ago. There, he sought greater clarity on the financial impact of a full shutdown in case the COVID-19 pandemic ever goes that far. Management explained that the company would burn roughly $45 million of free cash per week under that scenario.

Now what

Darden is trading at rock-bottom valuation ratios like 10.7 times trailing earnings and 0.6 times trailing sales. Business will be slow as long as the virus panic limits most of Darden's locations to take-out and delivery services, but I do agree with Farmer's bullish analysis of the company's cash reserves. It would take a total shutdown of at least six to seven weeks to empty out Darden's cash coffers. Even then, the company boasts investment-grade credit ratings and should have no trouble raising more cash from bank loans or senior debt notes.

The analyst-powered jump didn't last long, but this brief sign of life reminded me to take a deeper look at Darden Restaurants. I think this company will make it through the coronavirus crisis, and that makes it a deep-discount value stock right now.

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

