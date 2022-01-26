Why Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) Could Be Worth Watching

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Danaos’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Danaos?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 1.75x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 5.33x, which means if you buy Danaos today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Danaos should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Danaos’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Danaos look like?

NYSE:DAC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 26th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Danaos, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, DAC appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on DAC, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DAC for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on DAC should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you'd like to know more about Danaos as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, Danaos has 4 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Danaos, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

