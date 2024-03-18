Why Danaher (DHR) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Danaher (DHR) closed the most recent trading day at $251.47, moving +0.83% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.63% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.82%.

The industrial and medical device maker's shares have seen a decrease of 0.24% over the last month, not keeping up with the Conglomerates sector's gain of 5.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.76%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Danaher in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $1.74 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.64 billion, down 21.31% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.63 per share and a revenue of $24.09 billion, demonstrating changes of +0.66% and -12.73%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. Danaher is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Danaher is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 32.69. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.78.

It's also important to note that DHR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Diversified Operations industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.22.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Danaher Corporation (DHR)

