Why Danaher (DHR) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Danaher (DHR) closed at $252.80, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Shares of the industrial and medical device maker have appreciated by 4.42% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Conglomerates sector's gain of 7.86% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.7%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Danaher in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.74, reflecting a 26.27% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.64 billion, indicating a 21.31% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.63 per share and a revenue of $24.09 billion, signifying shifts of +0.66% and -12.73%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Danaher. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. Right now, Danaher possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Danaher has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.25 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.86.

It's also important to note that DHR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.85. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. DHR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.