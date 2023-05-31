Why D2C Business Investments Are on the Rise

By Shan Kadavil, CEO and Co-Founder, FreshtoHome

The direct-to-consumer (D2C) market across the globe has registered phenomenal growth in the last two years, pivoted by the change in buying patterns of consumers, particularly post Covid. According to industry reports, the U.S. direct-to-consumer e-commerce sales were worth $129 billion in 2021 and grew by 15.9% from the previous year, while the Indian D2C market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.5% during the forecasted period of 2022-2027.

The growing market sizes showcase the massive scope the segment has to offer for its players, including investors. Instead of relying on traditional retail channels, the D2C approach allows brands to establish a much closer relationship with their customers, while simultaneously controlling the customer experience. Doing so creates opportunities to gather valuable insights, enabling companies to further improve their offering. As a result, many traditional businesses have jumped on the wagon to connect with their customers through a D2C strategy.

Unsurprisingly, investors have taken note. According to data from PitchBook, D2C brands in the U.S. raised over $6.4 billion in 2020, a significant increase from previous years. Several D2C companies have achieved unicorn status, indicating the growing investor appetite for high-growth D2C ventures.

But to understand the market, it is worth to take a closer look at the opportunities and specific challenges which D2C companies face:

1. Creating value for stakeholders

Defining value propositions is as vital as defining growth plans for D2C brands. A company’s proposition will help gain the attention of new customers and eventually lead to building a loyal customer base. The product or service must address a gap in the market and have a high impact value in the lives of stakeholders. Solid, key value propositions build businesses and propel growth.

2. Customer-centric solutions

A key advantage for D2C brands is understanding the pulse of their customer segment. Paired with their inherent agility, they are in a prime position to build customer-centric solutions. This is done by analyzing customer preferences, behavior and purchase patterns, to deliver relevant product recommendations, which ideally, leads to repeat purchases. The ability to establish a direct and personalized relationship with customers by owning the entire customer journey helps D2C brands to build long-term customer loyalty. In comparison to that, many FMCG brands offer mass solutions which don’t always address the pain points of individual customers.

3. Building an economic moat

Agility and innovation allow D2C businesses to quickly adapt to market trends and consumer demands. As a result, they can swiftly introduce new products or variations, test market response and iterate based on real-time customer feedback. This agility enables D2C brands to stay ahead of competitors and capitalize on emerging opportunities, in turn building an economic moat as coined by Warren Buffett. Combining that with the advantages of cost-efficiency and margin control by eliminating intermediaries, D2C brands can reduce costs and invest the savings in product quality, customer experience, and marketing initiatives.

D2C brands also face several challenges that sometimes defer growth or make scaling very challenging. Competition in niche segments is a given, but some of the most common challenges include:

1. Execution

As the D2C space is an evolving industry and many players are now maturing, strategic execution plays a big role in driving business forward. D2C players must be flexible, adapt as per customer preferences, have sustainable business models, and build as they grow. Luckily, D2C brands have direct access to customer feedback and can leverage data to refine execution plans.

2. Concept awareness

D2C brands need to clearly communicate their unique selling point (USP) to differentiate themselves from competitors. Once the USP is established, the messaging should be consistently communicated across all marketing channels. Although the digital space offers a level playing field to all brands, there is the threat of trust deficit. Hence, brands must explore all avenues to build trust and ensure customers are well informed about their brand. Without the physical presence of a retail store, D2C brands must invest in creating an exceptional online customer experience. Building trust and credibility with consumers is vital, and this can be achieved through seamless website functionality, secure payment processes, responsive customer support, and transparent communication.

3. Turning data into insights

The nature of D2C brands allows them to collect a vast amount of customer data through the many online touch points. However, turning this wealth of data into actionable insights is one of the core challenges of every fledgling brand. Without a clear strategy of how to use the data, founders can quickly become overwhelmed and as a result reduce their chances of long-term success. Therefore, it is vital to establish robust data analytics capabilities within the team. Only then can customer insights be leveraged to drive marketing strategies, product development, and personalized experiences.

In view of these challenges and opportunities, are D2C businesses a sensible investment?

Most investors are looking for innovation, and this is where D2C businesses truly shine. Their creative approaches and the freedom to experiment with new product offerings, brand experiences, and go-to-market strategies has already resulted in an altered market. Traditional retail models are seeing stiff competition from smaller brands, shaking up the market and creating highly profitable opportunities for growth.

By circumventing intermediaries and selling directly to consumers, these companies can capture a larger portion of the value chain, potentially yielding higher profit margins. Additionally, scalability and agility lie at the core of most D2C brands. Their digital-first approach and the ability to quickly adapt to market trends, allows D2C brands to scale rapidly and enter new markets more efficiently. The absence of physical retail constraints allows for increased speed-to-market, enabling D2C companies to launch new products, test marketing strategies and iterate based on real-time customer feedback. This agility and scalability further enhances the growth potential and attractiveness of D2C investments.

With the rise of e-commerce and changing consumer preferences, the D2C market continues to grow rapidly, offering attractive investment prospects for many VCs.

