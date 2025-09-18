Why D-Wave Quantum Stock Popped Today

Key Points D-Wave Quantum stock soared 8% this afternoon on news of a trade conference in Japan.

D-Wave also noted that its bookings numbers are picking up.

Shares of quantum computing company D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) soared 7.8% in afternoon trading Thursday as of 3:35 p.m. ET.

Why? Probably because of a press release D-Wave put out yesterday afternoon, saying it's holding "its first-ever Qubits Japan 2025 quantum computing user conference in Tokyo."

D-Wave wants to be big in Japan

(Hey, I didn't say it was a good reason for D-Wave stock going up -- just it's the most likely reason.)

In its press release, D-Wave explains it's seeing "growing interest and adoption of annealing quantum computing technology across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region."

As the self-proclaimed "world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and the only company building both annealing and gate-model quantum computers," D-Wave thinks now's a good time to capitalize on that demand... by holding a trade conference in Japan.

Is D-Wave stock a buy?

Slightly more substantively, D-Wave noted it has seen an 83% increase in "bookings for D-Wave's annealing quantum computing technology in the Asia Pacific region." And if said bookings translate into revenue for D-Wave, and eventually profits as well, this would be a good thing for the stock.

It's also not entirely impossible this will happen. Although D-Wave's annual revenue remains a tiny $22.3 million, revenue is growing quickly of late, up more than 150% over the past year. Still, I'm concerned that even with such rapid revenue growth, D-Wave remains a long way from profitability.

The stock lost more than $280 million over the last 12 months -- twice its losses in 2024 alone -- and most analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence agree it will be at least 2030 before this company earns its first profit.

D-Wave remains a speculative stock. That may be fine for momentum traders, but serious investors should probably stay away.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.