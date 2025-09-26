Why CytomX Therapeutics Stock Was Skyrocketing This Week

Key Points An analyst initiated coverage on the biotech, and how.

She feels it could more than double in price from current levels.

10 stocks we like better than CytomX Therapeutics ›

It isn't difficult for a modestly priced stock to leap in value on a positive news item. That's the dynamic behind the monster rise these past few days of clinical-stage biotech CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX).

An analyst initiated coverage of the cancer-focused drug developer, and since then its shares have been off to the races. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, CytomX's stock was up by a hard-to-beat 43% week to date as of early Friday morning.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Anticipating a major price bounce

The party started before market open on Monday, when Cantor Fitzgerald's Olivia Brayer launched her CytomX coverage. She tagged it with an overweight (buy, in other words) recommendation at a price target of $6 per share. That anticipates upside of more than double the most recent closing share price, even after this week's rally.

According to reports, Brayer zeroed in on the company's leading pipeline drug, CX-2051, which it's developing for late-stage colorectal cancer. That disease, she noted, currently lacks an effective, approved treatment. Patients who suffer from it have few options at the moment.

In contrast to several other developmental drugs, CX-2051 is being put through its paces by CytomX alone and not in partnership with any peer. Last month, the company said it aims to provide a data update on a Phase 1 study of the medication in the first calendar quarter of next year.

Big changes in the fundamentals

That revelation came several days after CytomX unveiled its second-quarter results. Despite its status as a clinical-stage company the biotech does post some revenue, although this dropped to $18.7 million in the period, from more than $25.1 million in the same frame of 2024. Operating expenses also declined considerably, however, narrowing net loss to $120,000 from the year-ago deficit of over $6.5 million.

Should you invest $1,000 in CytomX Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in CytomX Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CytomX Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,280!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,084,802!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.