Why Is Cytokinetics (CYTK) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Cytokinetics (CYTK). Shares have lost about 0.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Cytokinetics due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

CYTK Posts a Wider-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, Advances Myqorzo Launch Plans

Cytokinetics reported a net loss of $1.50 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.48. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a net loss of $1.26 per share.

The year-over-year increase in net loss was due to higher operating expenses.

Revenues totaled $17.7 million, which comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4 million. The top line was up 5% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Since the company does not have any approved product in its portfolio yet, it does not generate drug sales.

CYTK's Q4 Results in Detail

R&D expenses amounted to $104.4 million, up 11.5% year over year, caused by advancing clinical programs and higher personnel-related costs.

General and administrative expenses surged 47.2% year over year to $91.7 million, primarily reflecting investments tied to commercial launch readiness in the United States and expansion of corporate infrastructure.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, CYTK had cash, equivalents and investments of approximately $1.22 billion, compared with $1.25 billion at Sept. 30, 2025. The year-end balance includes $100 million in proceeds from the drawing on the Tranche 5 of the Royalty Pharma Multi Tranche Loan.

The strong cash balance provides substantial runway to support commercialization and clinical development. The balance includes financing proceeds from a Royalty Pharma loan facility, underscoring continued access to capital.

CYTK’s 2025 Results

Revenues surged to $88 million from $18.5 million in 2024, primarily driven by milestone payments and collaboration-related activity, including technology transfer work linked to Bayer and regulatory milestones tied to the licensing agreement with Sanofi.

Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $73.2 million.

Loss per share widened to $6.54 from $5.26 in 2024 but was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $6.65.

CYTK’s Updates on Aficamten

The defining catalyst for CYTK in 2025 was the approval of Myqorzo (aficamten) by the FDA for adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) in December.

Aficamten is a next-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor.

Global expansion is underway. Myqorzo has secured authorization in China and the European Union, with the first European launch planned in Germany in the second quarter of 2026.

CYTK is also working on a label expansion of Myqorzo. It submitted a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) to the FDA for MAPLE-HCM, a phase III study of aficamten as monotherapy compared with metoprolol as monotherapy in patients with oHCM. A potential approval is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

ACACIA-HCM is a phase III study of aficamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM. Enrolment is completed in the primary cohort of ACACIA-HCM and top-line results are expected in the second quarter of 2026.

CAMELLIA-HCM, a phase III study of aficamten in Japanese patients with oHCM, is also ongoing. Enrolment is complete in this study.

CAMELLIA-HCM is being conducted by Bayer in collaboration with Cytokinetics to support potential marketing authorization in Japan.

Other studies include CEDAR-HCM, a clinical trial of aficamten in a pediatric population with symptomatic oHCM. Enrolment is ongoing.

Cytokinetics’ Other Pipeline Candidates

Other pipeline candidates include omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac muscle activator, in patients with heart failure. A confirmatory phase III multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial, COMET-HF, to assess the efficacy and safety of omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with symptomatic heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction is ongoing. Enrolment is expected to continue through 2026.

Enrolment is ongoing in AMBER-HFpEF, a phase II randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, multi-center, dose-finding clinical study on ulacamten in patients with symptomatic heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (with left ventricular ejection fraction [LVEF] ≥ 60%).









How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

Currently, Cytokinetics has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a score of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Cytokinetics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Cytokinetics belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Moderna (MRNA), has gained 4.2% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2025.

Moderna reported revenues of $678 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -29.8%. EPS of -$2.11 for the same period compares with -$2.50 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Moderna is expected to post a loss of $2.03 per share, indicating a change of +19.4% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Moderna. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

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