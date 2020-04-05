Why Cypress Semiconductor Stock Rose 1% in March

What happened

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) climbed 1% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence . The American semiconductor stock saw dramatic swings because of news regarding its merger with German-based Infineon (OTC: IFNNY), but it closed out the month with a small gain.

^SPX data by YCharts

News emerged on March 6 that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) were encouraging the Trump administration to block Infineon's acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor for national security reasons. However, Cypress announced on March 9 that it had received clearance from CFIUS to move forward with the deal.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Infineon reached terms to acquire Cypress at a price of $23.85 per share last June, and the smaller chip company's stock proceeded to consistently trade in that range before reports that the acquisition might be blocked by the CFIUS and the Trump administration. Cypress stock fell to $15.28 per share following the indications that U.S. regulators might hold up the deal, but it quickly bounced back after the semiconductor company issued its press release several days later that confirmed that the CFIUS review had been completed and found no unresolved national security concerns stemming from the deal.

Now what

Infineon's acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor appears to be on track to go through, but it does face some additional regulatory hurdles. Most notably, China's State Administration for Market Regulation will approve the deal. While much of the stock market is experiencing high levels of volatility over situations related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Cypress Semiconductor's share price will likely be relatively steady unless there's news of more potential acquisition hurdles.

10 stocks we like better than Cypress Semiconductor

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cypress Semiconductor wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.