Why CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Popped Again Today

What happened

For the third day in a row, shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) enjoyed a very healthy gain in price. That came on the announcement of a capital-raising effort by the company. Ultimately, CymaBay stock closed Monday more than 5% higher; by comparison, the S&P 500 index managed only a 0.7% increase.

So what

Monday morning, CymaBay announced that it had floated a $150 million issue of common stock and warrants. The clinical-stage biotech said it intends to grant the offering's underwriting syndicate, led by BTIG, a 30-day option to purchase an additional 15% of the amount of shares in the issue. These shares include stock that undergirds the pre-funded warrants.

CymaBay said that the funds raised will be channeled into the development of its investigational drug seladelpar, which targets a rare chronic inflammatory liver affliction called primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). The monies will be used for clinical trials, the company's working capital, and "general corporate purposes."

The announcement comes less than a week after CymaBay reported highly encouraging results from a phase 3 clinical trial of seladelpar. In the trial, the drug met all its primary and secondary endpoints.

Now what

If and when seladelpar is authorized or approved for use, it won't be the only PBC treatment on the market. It already has two competitors, but what could possibly give it an edge is that it notably reduced itching; this is an issue for many people who suffer from the disorder.

10 stocks we like better than CymaBay Therapeutics

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CymaBay Therapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 11, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.