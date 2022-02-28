Why Cybersecurity ETFs are Rising amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

The stock market continues to be volatile as investors monitor the developments in the Russia- Ukraine war. Late last week, stocks had rebounded as sanctions imposed on Russia were not as draconian as feared, but the US and its allies announced more aggressive sanctions over the weekend.

Cybersecurity stocks have surged over the past few days as many experts warned about the possibility of cyberattacks by Russia in retaliation to Western sanctions. In fact, cyberattacks appear to be a part of Russia’s war strategy. Last week, many Ukrainian entities were hacked, which were the worst in the country’s history.

Several cyberattacks in recent years have been linked to Russian entities, including a high-profile ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline last year.

As our world is becoming increasingly digital and interconnected, the risk of security breaches and threats continues to increase, and we are likely to see increased demand for security products and services.

To learn more about the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK), the First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) , the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) and the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG), please watch the short video above.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW), CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Cloudflare (NET) are among the top holdings in these ETFs.

Disclosure: Neena owns shares of IHAK in the ETF Investor Portfolio.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.