Why CyberArk (CYBR) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

CyberArk (CYBR) closed the most recent trading day at $299.98, moving +1.46% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.63%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had gained 9% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CyberArk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 13, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.45, marking a 7.14% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $233.9 million, indicating a 22.31% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.29 per share and a revenue of $939.08 million, representing changes of +104.46% and +24.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for CyberArk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CyberArk currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, CyberArk is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 128.98. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.65.

It's also important to note that CYBR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.88.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.