Why CVS Health Stock Popped Today

Shares of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) were soaring Wednesday after the diversified healthcare giant's fourth-quarter results topped estimates and management offered better-than-expected guidance for 2025.

As of 11:52 a.m. ET, the stock was up 14.5% on the news.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »



CVS hops over a low bar

CVS, which operates the nation's largest pharmacy chain, health insurer Aetna, and the pharmacy benefit manager Caremark, beat estimates on the top and bottom lines in the fourth quarter. Revenue rose 4.2% to $97.7 billion, compared to the analysts' consensus expectation of $96.9 billion.

Segment-level results were mixed as higher costs due to lost bonus payments from Medicare Advantage plans have weighed on the business. Its medical loss ratio (the percentage of health insurance premiums it pays out as claims) increased from 88.5% to 94.8%, which resulted in an adjusted operating loss of $439 million, down from a $676 million profit in the same quarter a year ago.

Profits were more stable in its two other segments, pharmacy and consumer wellness, but still declined. As a result, adjusted earnings per share declined from $2.12 to $1.19. However, that still topped the consensus estimate of $0.92.

"We have continued to see growth in key areas of our business, including the Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness segment, while we address the industrywide challenges that have impacted our Health Care Benefits segment," said CEO David Joyner, who just completed his first full quarter with the company.

What's next for CVS

In its guidance for 2025, the company forecast that adjusted EPS would rebound to between $5.75 and $6.00, up from $5.42 in 2024, though the midpoint of that range is below the $5.97 analyst consensus.

That guidance indicates that the worst of the headwinds from the changes to Medicare Advantage reimbursements are over, and implies that many of the company's problems are fixable. Based on that guidance, CVS trades at a forward P/E of less than 11, which looks like a good price for an industry leader. If the company can deliver on that guidance, the stock should move higher over the course of the year.

Should you invest $1,000 in CVS Health right now?

Before you buy stock in CVS Health, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CVS Health wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $813,868!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.