Why Is CVS Health (CVS) Up 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for CVS Health (CVS). Shares have added about 0.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is CVS Health due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

CVS Health Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates

CVS Health Corporation posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.83 in the second quarter of 2024, down 17.2% year over year. However, the metric topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2%. The adjusted EPS figure considers certain asset amortization costs, loss on assets held for sale and other adjustments.

On a reported basis, the company’s GAAP earnings were $1.41, down 4.7% year over year.

Revenues

Revenues in the second quarter rose 2.6% year over year to $91.23 billion. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%. The year-over-year upside was primarily driven by growth in the Health Care Benefits and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments.

Quarter in Detail

Health Services revenues were down 8.8% to $42.17 billion in the reported quarter. The downside was mainly due to the previously announced loss of a large client and continued pharmacy client price improvements.

The decline was partially offset by the pharmacy drug mix, increased contributions from the company's healthcare delivery assets and growth in specialty pharmacy.

Total pharmacy claims processed declined 18.3% on a 30-day equivalent basis due to the previous loss of a large number of clients during the second quarter of 2024.

Revenues in CVS Health’s Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment were up 3.7% year over year to $29.84 billion. The upside was primarily driven by increased prescription volume and pharmacy drug mix.

Within the Health Care Benefits segment, the company registered revenues worth $32.48 billion in the second quarter, up 21.4% year over year. The upside was driven by growth in the Medicare and Commercial product lines.

Margins

Total costs fell 6.6% to $50 billion in the second quarter. The gross profit rose 16.5% to $41.24 billion. The gross margin expanded 540 basis points (bps) to 45.2%.

The adjusted operating margin in the quarter under review expanded 518 bps to 34% despite a 4.7% rise in operating expenses to $10.34 billion.

Liquidity Position

CVS Health exited the second quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $12.51 billion compared with $9.80 billion at the end of the first quarter. The long-term debt was $62.64 billion compared with $57.69 billion at the end of the first quarter.

The cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was $7.99 billion compared with $13.35 billion in the year-ago period.

2024 Guidance

CVS Health provided an updated guidance.

The company expects adjusted earnings per share guidance for full-year 2024 in the band of $6.40-$6.65 (earlier, at least $7.00). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $7.00.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -15.56% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, CVS Health has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise CVS Health has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

