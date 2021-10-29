Why Customer-Led Innovation is the Future of Business

By Lawrence Ganti, President of SiO2 Materials Science

There was a time when companies would stick around for decades. They had a great product, steady revenue, brand recognition and growth — a great Fortune 500 candidate. But a quick comparison of the Fortune 500 list from sixty years ago shows that nearly 90% of those who were kings of their industry disappeared, due to market disruption and creative destruction.

What these companies didn't have was innovation, and without innovation – specifically customer-led innovation – nothing else will keep you from going under.

Companies never want to become another story of a successful brand that failed to adapt and got stuck – and left – in the past, like Kodak and Blockbuster that failed to innovate, failed to recognize the changes in its industry, and failed to tap into changing customer needs. That’s why you need to make customer-led innovation the basis of your mission, your product execution, and your everyday thinking.

What Is Customer-Led Innovation?

Industries can innovate, design new initiatives and roll out new products – while still failing to give their customers any usable solutions. That's because many companies innovate based on what they think is best for the market, but not what their customers actually need. They jump on industry trends without listening to what their customers are talking about, or only bring customers in at the product testing phase and not at the beginning of idea creation. Or they don't innovate at all and rely on the status quo, not realizing that by ignoring customer needs and innovation, they're becoming ripe for disruption.

This happened in my industry. The major player in pharmaceutical glass started over 100 years ago, and has done little innovation since. They didn't think they needed to, since they had a monopoly on the industry, and customers had to buy from them. This also forced drug companies to come up with shortcuts and workarounds to mitigate the issues caused by traditional glass vials. Glass companies didn't listen to what their customers needed, which was a safer alternative to glass.

But we did listen to our customers. We spent ten years listening to their concerns around traditional glass vials and learning their pain points. We didn’t want to solve just some of their challenges but wanted to figure out a way to eliminate all of their concerns. So we created a new material that fuses the benefits of glass with the benefits of plastic, which makes it safer and less breakable, thereby solving customer pain points with design and innovation. Because we had focused on what the customer needed rather than what the big players had been doing for years, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit and, along with it, a glass shortage for vaccine vials, we were able to step in.

Customer-led innovation isn't just good business sense. It can lead to the disruption of an industry because legacy players aren't focused on customers. According to KPMG, “Companies focusing on customer experience may stand the best chance of supporting their customers and protecting their business, while also laying the seeds for future growth.”

Customer-Led Innovation Is The Future Of Business

Taking the focus off of your company-led innovations and putting it on customers and their needs is a smart business strategy. Especially considering that 84% of consumers want to buy from an innovative company. Here are some reasons why it makes good business sense to focus on solving your customer's challenges and pain points.

Customers Are In Control

There was a time when customers only had one or two choices for products or services because that's what was available. Yet today, the options are endless – which means customers won't settle for something that doesn't fit their needs and will seek out companies and products that do. We found that customers really are concerned about glass vial breakage and medication contamination, and want not just a better product, but one that will help keep them healthy and safe. Customers are also willing to pay more for innovative products.

Customers Want Personalization

Customers want personalization and will seek it out, and companies that don't innovate to meet their various audiences’ needs will see their customers turning to companies that do. It’s a good return on investment, too: McKinsey reports that companies investing in personalization well have seen an upwards of 15% increase in revenue and up to a 30% increase in ad spend efficiency.

If You Aren’t Innovating, You’re Dying

Companies who don't innovate might be able to ride on their brand awareness for a while, but they won't be able to survive – especially against competition who is focused on customer-led innovation. According to an innovation specialist at Gartner, “You cannot afford to stay still – business is a moving escalator. The world is moving around you – customer expectations are changing, competitors are always catching up and threatening to take away your business."

Creating A Customer-First Organization

If you want to build a company that puts customers first, here's where to start.

Listening: Find out what your customers are talking about, what problems they're trying to solve, and what options they have available. Listening to their stories and gaining their insight can help shape your innovation.

Partnership: Innovation starts with engaging your customers as partners. Solicit and implement their feedback, have them show you gaps in the industry, and give them great customer service.

Flexibility: Focusing on solving customer problems may mean changing or abandoning your previously-held ideas. Being flexible and adaptable will help you better put the customer first.

Culture: Innovation starts with a mission that is inherently customer-focused. Build customer interaction and partnership into the core of your company.

Don’t Be a Statistic

If you’re already innovating but doing so through a company lens, shift your focus to your customers so you can give them new, creative, and nontraditional solutions to their problems. But don’t stand still, neglect innovation, and assume that your business will last — because it won’t.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.