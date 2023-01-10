Why CureVac's Shares Jumped on Tuesday

What happened

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) rose as much as 19.1% on Tuesday. The stock closed at $10.36 on Monday, then rose to as high as $12.43 in the late afternoon on Tuesday. It was the third consecutive day the stock was higher than the day before.

Despite the rise, CureVac is down more than 59% over the past year, though it is now up more than 61% over the past three months.

So what

Investors continued to flock to the healthcare stock after the biotech announced late Friday that several of its messenger RNA vaccines were doing well in early trials. It said that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CV0501, was able to boost antibodies against the omicron BA.1 variant in healthy adults and was generally well tolerated.

CureVac also said its Flu-SV-mRNA vaccine was able to boost antibodies against the current flu strain and were as least as successful as a competing flu vaccine. The German company is developing its vaccines as part of a partnership with GSK.

The news was good enough that investors shrugged off Monday's announcement that Alexander Zehnder, the global head of oncology for Sanofi, would replace Frank Haas as the company's CEO, effective April 1. Haas has been CureVac's CEO the past three years.

Now what

The two announcements are a lot to digest for the company's investors. The company's revenue, from various collaborative agreements, was $11.29 million in the third quarter, down 62% year over year, and the company reported a loss of $47.89 million. However, with $529.86 million in cash and promising trial results, more milestone payments are likely on the way from GSK.

10 stocks we like better than CureVac

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CureVac wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Jim Halley has positions in GSK. The Motley Fool recommends GSK. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.