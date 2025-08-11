Why Curaleaf Stock Is Crushing It Today

Key Points Curaleaf's Q2 numbers weren't all that impressive.

However, the U.S. market showed some signs of stabilization.

Curaleaf's international business is booming.

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) were jumping 13.2% higher at 11:11 a.m. ET on Monday. The big gain appeared to be due to continued momentum for the Connecticut-based cannabis company after it announced second-quarter results following market close on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Since Curaleaf's Q2 update, its share price has soared more than 20%. The marijuana stock is up almost 180% since it announced the buyout of its minority partner in Curaleaf International.

How good were those Q2 results?

But Curaleaf's Q2 update didn't seem all that great -- at least, not at first glance.

The company's net revenue tumbled 8% year over year to $314.5 billion. Its net loss from continuing operations worsened, from $48.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 to $50.6 million in the recent quarter. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also fell by 9.7% year over year to $65.5 million.

But investors seem to be focusing on what appears to be stabilization in the U.S. cannabis market (domestic revenue increased from the first quarter of 2025) combined with Curaleaf's strong momentum in international markets. The company's international sales could grow even more thanks to its recently receiving a license to operate in Turkey.

Is Curaleaf stock a buy?

I'm not convinced that Curaleaf stock is a great pick for most investors, though. The company remains unprofitable. It still faces headwinds in the U.S. market, which represents roughly 87% of total revenue. Perhaps Curaleaf's Q2 update momentum will continue, but I won't be surprised if the sizzle for this cannabis stock soon fizzles out.

