Why Cummins' Stock Looks Expensive At $240

After rising over 130% from its March 2020 lows, and now trading at close to all-time highs of about $244 per share, Cummins (NYSE: CMI) a company that sells engines used in trucks, as well as filtration, and power generation products appears to be fully valued. In comparison, the broader S&P 500 has rallied by about 75% over the same period. Also, the stock is up 31% in the last year despite revenue falling 16% y-o-y over the last four quarters. While Cummins stock has outperformed meaningfully, driven by the recovery in economic activity post the Covid-19 lockdowns, and possibly by investor interest in Cummins’ new clean energy products, it appears to be richly valued when compared to its historical levels, making it vulnerable to downside risk. Our dashboard Buy Or Fear Cummins Stock provides the key numbers behind our thinking.

CMI stock is up 82% from the levels of $134 seen toward the end of 2018. Most of the stock price growth since 2018 can be attributed to the expansion of the company’s P/E multiple. Looking at fundamentals, total revenues declined from $23.8 billion in 2018 to $19.8 billion in 2020, driven primarily by weaker engine and power systems sales through the Covid-19 pandemic. The company’s net margins declined by about 20 bps to about 9%, causing net income to fall from around $2.2 billion in 2018 to about $1.8 billion over 2020. However, the company’s continued share re-purchases have meant that its share count declined from 166 million to about 150 million, reducing the impact on EPS, which fell from $13.20 in 2018 to $12.06 in 2020. Despite the company posting a decline in revenue and profits, the P/E multiple expanded from around 9x in 2018 to about 20x currently, driven partly by some market share gains, and expectations for a strong recovery post-Covid-19.

Outlook

Governments across the world are looking to ban the use of combustion engines in the next decade or so. The United Kingdom, for example, intends to ban the sale of cars with internal combustion engines by 2030. California has pledged to make all new passenger cars and trucks zero-emission by 2035 and is looking to make all heavy-duty vehicles zero-emission by 2045, where feasible. Although the timeline appears far off, it’s very likely that businesses will begin the transition much earlier, posing a threat to Cummins’ bread-and-butter business. Although Cummins has been increasingly focusing on cleaner alternatives, investing in hydrogen technology, fuel cells, and electric powertrains, these businesses together accounted for less than 0.5% of total revenue over 2020. It’s too early to tell whether Cummins can remain a key player as the market pivots to cleaner alternatives.

Currently, investors seem to be buoyed by Cummins’ positive revenue and earnings outlook based on the expected recovery in the economic activity, and that appears to be priced in at the current stock price of $244. Even if we were to look at the forward consensus earnings estimate of $14 for Cummins in 2021, at the current price of $244, it is trading at a 17.5x P/E multiple, which is higher than the levels of under 9x seen in 2018 and 14x seen in 2019. The high valuation, coupled with the broader narrative of de-carbonization makes the stock appear vulnerable to downside risk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.