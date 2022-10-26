Why Cummins (CMI) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Cummins in Focus

Cummins (CMI) is headquartered in Columbus, and is in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. The stock has seen a price change of 7.58% since the start of the year. The engine maker is paying out a dividend of $1.57 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.68% compared to the Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry's yield of 2.21% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.72%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $6.28 is up 12.1% from last year. In the past five-year period, Cummins has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 7.86%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Cummins's payout ratio is 38%, which means it paid out 38% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for CMI for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $17.37 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 18.40%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, CMI presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).



