Why Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and, of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) is headquartered in San Antonio, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 14.42% since the start of the year. The financial holding company is paying out a dividend of $1.00 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.76% compared to the Banks - Southwest industry's yield of 1.68% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.41%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $4.00 is up 1.3% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 7.98%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Cullen/Frost's current payout ratio is 40%, meaning it paid out 40% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

CFR is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 is $10.21 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 2.82%.

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers its shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, CFR is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.