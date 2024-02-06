Why CTS Corporation Shares Jumped 13.3% Today

Shares of industrial supplier CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) jumped as much as 13.3% in trading on Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 financial results. Shares are still up 10.2% as of 2 p.m. ET.

Better than expected

CTS isn't blowing the doors off the industry, but it's at least performing better than expected. Revenue was down 12% in the quarter to $125 million and net income was flat at $15 million, or $0.49 per share.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $124.5 million and earnings of just $0.46 per share, so clearing that bar was enough for investors today.

For the quarter, non-transportation end market demand fell 22% as industrial and distribution customers pulled back on spending. Transportation fell 3% on slower commercial vehicle sales.

More of the same in 2024

Management said 2024 revenue would be $530 million to $570 million, flat with the $550 million recorded in 2023. Earnings are expected to be $2.10 to $2.35 per share, up from $1.92 per share.

Buybacks are starting to help CTS' earnings per share and a $100 million buyback program was recently announced. On the balance sheet, there's $163.9 million in stock and $67.5 million in debt, so there's room to use all of the buyback relatively quickly if the company chooses to.

I see this as a case of management setting the bar low enough that it could clear it in earnings, but until CTS grows, it's a stock I'm going to stay out of.

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

