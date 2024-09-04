Why Is CSX (CSX) Up 2.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for CSX (CSX). Shares have added about 2.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is CSX due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Earnings Beat at CSX in Q2

CSX's second-quarter 2024 earnings per share of 49 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. However, the bottom line remained flat on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.7 billion marginally topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line was flat year over year.



The second-quarter operating income fell 1.4% to $1.45 billion. Total expenses were down 1% year over year to $2.3 billion. This fall in operating expenses was primarily driven by the decrease in labor and fringe costs, amounting to $766 million. CSX expects a current-year capex of approximately $2.5 billion.

Segmental Performances

Merchandise revenues improved 5% year over year to $2.3 billion in the reported quarter. The metric was just above our estimate of $2.28 billion. Merchandise volumes rose by 1% year over year to $683 million. Segmental revenue per unit increased 4%.



Intermodal revenues grew 3% year over year to $506 million. The metric was below our estimate of $522 million. Segmental revenue per unit decreased 2%.



Coal revenues fell by 12% year over year to $563 million in the reported quarter. Coal volumes decreased 3%. Segmental revenue per unit fell 9%.



Trucking revenues totaled $221 million, down 3% year over year. Other revenues plunged 22% to $115 million in the reported quarter.

Liquidity and Buyback

CSX exited the second quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.24 billion compared with $1.35 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. Long-term debt totaled $17.95 billion compared with $17.97 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.



CSX generated $2.17 billion of cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. Free cash flow came in at $1.15 billion (before payment of dividends).



During the second quarter of 2024, CSX rewarded its shareholders through buybacks worth $810 million and paid $468 million in dividends.

Outlook

Management expects low to mid-single-digit total volume and revenue growth in the second half of 2024, driven by continued opportunities across Merchandise, Intermodal and Export Coal.



The company expects current-year profitability to be driven by solid pricing, an improvement in efficiency and lower cost inflation. CSX anticipates to end 2024 with a capex of approximately $2.5 billion.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, CSX has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, CSX has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

CSX is part of the Zacks Transportation - Rail industry. Over the past month, Norfolk Southern (NSC), a stock from the same industry, has gained 4.4%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended June 2024 more than a month ago.

Norfolk Southern reported revenues of $3.04 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +2.2%. EPS of $3.06 for the same period compares with $2.95 a year ago.

Norfolk Southern is expected to post earnings of $3.10 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +17%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.2%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Norfolk Southern. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

