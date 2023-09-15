Why CS Disco Stock Is Plummeting This Week

What happened

CS Disco (NYSE: LAW) stock is falling this week following news of a major leadership transition at the company. The legal software and services company's share price was down 25.8% from last week's market close heading into this Friday's daily trading session, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Before the market opened on Monday, CS Disco published a press release announcing that company co-founder Kiwi Camara had stepped down from the CEO role and his position on the board of directors. Board member Scott Hill will serve as interim CEO as the company looks for a more permanent replacement. The news caught investors by surprise and triggered substantial sell-offs for the stock.

It's not surprising that investors were worried about Camara's sudden departure from CS Disco. In most cases, CEOs will announce that they are planning to exit the company at a later date -- and a successor will be announced in advance of the transition taking place.

While there are many reasons that a CEO may exit his or her company, shareholders are used to a certain protocol for how changes in leadership take place. When it's suddenly announced that a company's co-founder and chief executive has already stepped down from the management role and also left a position on the board, shareholders have reasonable cause to be concerned.

When a CEO suddenly and unexpectedly exits a company, other bad news sometimes follows -- either personal or business-related. Investors will have to wait and see if that winds up being the case with Camara and CS Disco, but the timing of the announcement has understandably caused some unease among shareholders.

The company published its second-quarter results on Aug. 9, and pairing the earnings release and conference call with news of the leadership change would have been more in line with how investors expect transitions to be handled. With a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.09 on revenue of $34.3 million coming in significantly better than Wall Street's call for a per-share loss of $0.20 on sales of $32.2 million, the performance beat could have been a positive note for Camara to leave on.

Given how Camara's departure played out, CS Disco stock could continue to be volatile in the near term.

