Why Cryptocurrency Stocks Shot Higher Today

What happened

The share prices of stocks affiliated with cryptocurrencies generally did well on Monday. Two cases in point are crypto exchange operator Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) and next-generation bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), which has created a a credit-line product called SEN Leverage whose borrowings are collateralized by Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

Coinbase closed the day nearly 6% higher, while Silvergate enjoyed a rise of just under 4%.

So what

As is very often the case with cryptocurrency-adjacent stocks, the gains of both Coinbase and Silvergate are directly tied to recent price increases in coins and tokens.

While the "cryptocurrency winter" might not yet be thawing into spring, a great many coins did well on Monday. In late afternoon, Bitcoin, for example, was up by almost 5% across the preceding 24 hours, following its crossing above the psychologically significant $30,000 price line. Meanwhile Ethereum was almost 3% in the black, and Cardano's rise matched that of Bitcoin.

There were no major developments in either the broad cryptocurrency space, or with any of the leading coins. That might mean a "no news is good news" scenario for investors looking for beaten-down bargains among these assets.

Now what

Bitcoin has been in the doldrums the past few weeks; in fact, it's still nowhere near its level at the beginning of the year, when it traded for nearly $48,000 apiece. It's important to note, particularly in regard to Coinbase, that the latest uptick in crypto prices isn't being driven by increased volume -- so it probably won't end up moving the needle much on the exchange operator's fundamentals.

Still, it's encouraging that crypto prices are recovering, even if that recovery isn't spectacular. Investors in cryptocurrency stocks were right to be cautiously optimistic.

10 stocks we like better than Coinbase Global, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Coinbase Global, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Eric Volkman has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Coinbase Global, Inc., and Ethereum. The Motley Fool recommends Silvergate Capital Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.