Why Crypto Crashed Ahead of NVIDIA's Earnings

Fear crept back into the crypto market on Wednesday as the industry faced more uncertainty around its future. News events weren't dire, but a drop in the tech sector today was enough to cause a sell-off in crypto markets.

At 3 p.m. EDT, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was down 5.2% in the past 24 hours, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was off 3%, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was down 5.2%.

NVIDIA rules the day

The tech industry is once again waiting anxiously on NVIDIA's earnings report, which is due to come out after the market closes. NVIDIA doesn't have much direct impact on crypto anymore, now that Ethereum has moved from proof of work, which was largely done on NVIDIA chips, to proof of stake. But the stock is the current sentiment driver of tech and much of the market overall. So, anxiety about what the company will report is permeating the market.

While the results won't directly impact crypto, don't be surprised if crypto trades are broadly correlated with NVIDIA and tech stocks tomorrow. The industry has become more correlated with tech and growth stocks over time.

Russia's crypto trials

Bloomberg reported that Russia is testing using crypto payments to help companies in the country skirt international sanctions. One of the most powerful tools the U.S. and its allies has against countries is sanctions that keep businesses out of the global financial system. But that won't work if Russia and similar countries start to use crypto rails.

While this isn't necessarily a negative for crypto overall, it could make it less likely that developed nations adopt crypto more widely if it's being used to get around traditional financial systems.

To make matters worse, the French arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov could put a popular crypto communication tool into question. Telegram is popular with Bitcoin enthusiasts, and the pressure on the founder isn't seen as good for the industry.

The SEC continues its crypto enforcement

Popular non-fungible token (NFT) trading firm OpenSea also announced it has received a Wells notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), accusing the company of selling securities. This is the latest in a long line of Wells notices received by industry participants in the U.S., and they continue to cloud the industry's future.

Ethereum is the blockchain most of OpenSea's trading was on, but NTF enthusiasts were also into meme coins like Dogecoin and larger tokens like Bitcoin. So, this isn't a positive for the industry's mainstream push.

Crypto's trading trends

The day-to-day price movement of crypto continues to follow tech and growth stocks, so it's no surprise that crypto values are down on a bad day on Wall Street.

What's more concerning is that the crypto industry can't get regulatory clarity despite the SEC losing most high-profile cases against companies. But without clarity, there won't be innovation in the industry.

I think today's move is mostly noise, but the crypto drop could continue if the tech industry pulls back in the next few weeks. Unfortunately, there aren't any fundamentals holding up the crypto market at this point.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $786,169!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 26, 2024

Travis Hoium has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.