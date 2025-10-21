Why Crown Holdings Stock Was Climbing Today

Key Points

Crown Holdings posted solid growth on the top and bottom lines in Q3.

Performance was led by Europe.

It raised its earnings guidance for the full year.

Shares of Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK), the maker of aluminum cans and other packaging supplies, reported better-than-expected results in its third-quarter earnings report, sporting solid growth on the top and bottom lines. It also raised its guidance for the full year.

As of 11:48 a.m. ET, the stock was up 3.7% on the news.

Crown Holdings raises the bar

In a fluid environment where tariffs have roiled global manufacturers like Crown Holdings, the company is still managing to deliver growth. In the third quarter, revenue rose 4.2% to $3.2 billion, topping estimates at $3.14 billion.

The company experienced strong growth in Europe, with volume growth up 12% in the European beverage segment, which drove a 27% increase in segment income. Other regions were mixed.

Overall, segment income, which adjusts operating income for one-time charges and intangibles amortization, was up 4% to $490 million, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 13% to $2.24, which beat the consensus at $1.99.

Crown lifts its guidance

Management said it was raising its full-year forecast based on its performance through the first three quarters of the year. The company now expects adjusted earnings per share of $7.70 to $7.80, up from a previous forecast of $7.10 to $7.50. For the fourth quarter, it sees adjusted EPS of $1.65 to $1.75, which compares to the consensus at $1.58.

Following the report, Jefferies reiterated a buy rating on the stock, calling it "undervalued."

At a price-to-earnings ratio of less than 13, Crown looks well priced for a category leader that's growing in a challenging environment.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Jefferies Financial Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.