Why Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Could Be Worth Watching

Let's talk about the popular Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Crown Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Crown Holdings?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Crown Holdings’s ratio of 18.45x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 22.67x, which means if you buy Crown Holdings today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Crown Holdings should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Crown Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Crown Holdings?

NYSE:CCK Earnings and Revenue Growth January 18th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 31% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Crown Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CCK’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CCK? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CCK, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CCK, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Crown Holdings and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in Crown Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

