Why Crown Castle (CCI) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Crown Castle International Corp. CCI may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report.

That is because Crown Castle is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for CCI in this report.

In fact, the Most Accurate Estimate for the current quarter is currently higher than the broader Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.80 per share. This suggests that analysts have very recently bumped up their estimates for CCI, giving the stock a Zacks Earnings ESP of +0.24% heading into earnings season.

Crown Castle International Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Crown Castle International Corporation price-eps-surprise | Crown Castle International Corporation Quote

Why is this Important?

A positive reading for the Zacks Earnings ESP has proven to be very powerful in producing both positive surprises, and outperforming the market. Our recent 10-year backtest shows that stocks that have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better show a positive surprise nearly 70% of the time, and have returned over 28% on average in annual returns (see more Top Earnings ESP stocks here).

Given that CCI has a Zacks Rank #3 and an ESP in positive territory, investors might want to consider this stock ahead of earnings. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Clearly, recent earnings estimate revisions suggest that good things are ahead for Crown Castle, and that a beat might be in the cards for the upcoming report.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.