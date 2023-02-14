Why CrowdStrike Stock Was Rising Today

What happened

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) were up 2.5% as of 12:29 p.m. ET on Tuesday after favorable comments from one Wall Street analyst.

Following more robust growth through the first three quarters of 2022, the stock has fallen 36%, but Goldman Sachs believes the stock offers an attractive risk-to-reward trade-off at current share price levels.

Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges initiated coverage of the cybersecurity provider with a buy rating and a near-term price target of $141. Borges believes the company's decelerating top-line growth is already priced into the stock. On that note, Borges believes CrowdStrike's position in cloud-based endpoint security and improving free cash flow should lead the stock higher.

CrowdStrike certainly hasn't gotten enough credit for how its subscription-based business model is producing tremendous free cash flow. The stock's decline has brought the price-to-free cash flow ratio down to 45, which is less than the company's trailing revenue growth rate.

It's a good sign for CrowdStrike's long-term competitive position that its dollar-based retention rates have remained high in an uncertain economic environment. Management mentioned on the lastearnings callthat more customers were "standardizing" the Falcon platform and adopting more modules.

Cybersecurity is a must-have for enterprises, regardless of how the economy performs. That's why analysts expect the company to deliver 53% revenue growth in fiscal 2023 (which ended in January). However, the consensus analyst estimates call for top-line growth to moderate to 33% in fiscal 2024, but this should be enough to support the stock's lower valuation relative to free cash flow.

Investors will closely be following CrowdStrike's upcoming earnings report on March 7 to get the latest on cybersecurity demand trends.

