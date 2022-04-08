Why CrowdStrike Stock Jumped Again Friday

What happened

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock is hopping again Friday. After announcing a tie-up with tech giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) yesterday, the cybersecurity specialist announced an arguably even bigger deal this morning.

And CrowdStrike stock is up 2.2% in 11:15 a.m. ET trading in response.

So what

CrowdStrike's newest partner is none other than the United States Department of Defense itself. According to the company, the DoD has just issued it "a Provisional Authorization to Operate (P-ATO) at Impact Level 4 (IL-4)," a status that "will enable CrowdStrike to now deploy CrowdStrike's Falcon cybersecurity platform to a broad range of Department of Defense (DoD) and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) customers to protect their Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI)."

But what does that mean, exactly? IL-4 covers "controlled unclassified information" (as well as information of lower levels of security). It's one level below IL-5 (natch), the level at which a cloud computing company would be permitted to work with DoD's most sensitive information, that which is just short of being "classified" information.

And to that point, CrowdStrike confirms that it's currently "working ... toward" obtaining IL-5 clearance.

Now what

This development in important to investors for two primary reasons:

First, and most obviously, it gives CrowdStrike access to more restricted information, giving it permission to do more work and bid on more contracts than it previously was able to. Second, because it takes time and effort to obtain clearance, each successive IL level functions as a moat around CrowdStrike's business, insulating it from competitors that have not yet reached its level of clearance.

Long story short, CrowdStrike's business just got a bit more valuable, and today's stock price hike reflects that fact.

10 stocks we like better than CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alphabet (A shares) and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.