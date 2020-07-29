Why CrowdStrike Stock Is Up Another 5.5% Today

What happened

Shares of cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) are on a tear -- up 11.5% from last week's closing price, and up 5.5% today alone (as of 11:15 a.m. EDT).

You can thank investment banker Jefferies & Co. for supporting CrowdStrike and keeping the momentum going.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Cybersecurity "is more important than ever," TheFly.com quotes Jefferies as saying in a note released very early Tuesday, especially now that so many company workforces are spread out over remote locations because of the coronavirus pandemic. And while admitting that the cybersecurity industry is fragmented, with multiple different players doing some things better than others, Jefferies adds that CrowdStrike is at least one of the "companies best-positioned in their cyber market categories," and should be bought as part of a broad cybersecurity "basket" of companies to capture the trend.

Now what

Jefferies' note posits a $115 price target for CrowdStrike, up from a previous valuation of $100 a share. Interestingly -- and perhaps not coincidentally -- CrowdStrike stock closed almost precisely at $100 on Friday, before the analyst's note, and still has another $2.50 or so to go before it hits the analyst's new price target.

Will it get all the way to $115? Perhaps. But at a valuation that already exceeds 185 times trailing free cash flow, I have to say -- this stock is looking pretty richly valued already. While I can't disagree with the need for cybersecurity, I suspect there are cheaper ways for investors to buy into this trend.

Find out why CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.