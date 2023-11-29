Why CrowdStrike Stock Is Soaring Today

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock is seeing big gains in Wednesday's trading. The cybersecurity specialist's share price was up 10% as of 1:45 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

After the market closed yesterday, CrowdStrike published results for the third quarter of its current fiscal year. For the quarter, which ended Oct. 31, the business posted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.82 on revenue of $786 million. Meanwhile, the average analyst estimate had called for the business to report per-share earnings of $0.74 on sales of roughly $777.4 million.

CrowdStrike's business was strong in Q3

CrowdStrike delivered strong beats with its top- and-bottom-line performance in Q3. Sales climbed roughly 34% year over year in the period, and adjusted earnings per share were up 85% compared to last year's quarter.

Meanwhile, the company signed contracts totaling $223.1 million worth of new annualized recurring revenue (ARR) in the period. The new contracts brought total ARR to $3.15 billion -- a 35% year-over-year increase.

What comes next for CrowdStrike stock?

Along with its recently published Q3 results, CrowdStrike also issued guidance for the current fiscal quarter. The company is targeting sales between $836.6 million and $840 million -- suggesting annual growth of roughly 31.5% at the midpoint of the target. Management is also guiding for adjusted earnings per share to come in between $0.81 and $0.82 -- good for growth of roughly 74% year over year at the midpoint of the target.

For comparison, the average analyst estimate had called for the company to post adjusted earnings per share of $0.78 on revenue of $836.6 million in fiscal Q4.

All in all, Q3 was a very good quarter for the company -- and the Q4 outlook suggests that demand for the company's cybersecurity services will remain strong in the near term.

Find out why CrowdStrike is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. CrowdStrike is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 29, 2023

Keith Noonan has positions in CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.