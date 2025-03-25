Why CrowdStrike Stock Is Flying Higher Today

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) surged higher on Monday. The company's stock had gained 3.7% as of 10:50 a.m. ET but had been up as much as 5.4% earlier in the day. The move up comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite had gained 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

The cybersecurity company received a rating upgrade from analysts at BTIG, and that seemed to be driving investor optimism.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

A buy rating

Brokerage and investment bank BTIG upgraded its CrowdStrike rating from neutral to buy on Tuesday. The analysts there reportedly believe that there is a clearer picture of CrowdStrike's revenue growth over the next two years. They see a potential 2.5% to 8% upside to current Wall Street forecasts for the company's fiscal 2027 annual recurring revenue (ARR), a key metric. The company's fiscal 2027 will end in January 2027.

The research note from BTIG said that CrowdStirke "has demonstrated its dominance in the core endpoint security target market," according to a report from Investing.com. BTIG believes ARR growth will accelerate in the second half of 2026, reaching $6.2 billion to $6.6 billion in FY27 and eventually reaching $10 billion before CrowdStrike's own target of 2031.

CrowdStrike has recovered

CrowdStrike suffered a major outage last year that led to millions of systems crashing. It's been called the largest in history. The company's stock dropped nearly 50% after the event, and its reputation suffered. However, it worked diligently to right the wrong; its stock has now fully recovered and the majority of analysts following the company rate the stock as a buy. However, it is quite expensive, currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of more than 100.

Should you invest $1,000 in CrowdStrike right now?

Before you buy stock in CrowdStrike, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CrowdStrike wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $744,133!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 24, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.