Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Today

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) have fallen today, down by 6% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT, following reports that a large shareholder is looking to unload millions of shares. The news comes as the stock has more than tripled from its March lows, and has more than doubled year to date.

A prominent shareholder is trying to arrange a deal with investment bank Barclays to sell 7.5 million shares at a price of $104 to $104.71, according to Bloomberg. Those prices would represent a modest discount to yesterday's close, but shares have since fallen below that range. It's unclear who the selling stockholder is.

Co-founder and CEO George Kurtz is the only executive who holds over 7.5 million shares, according to the tech company's most recent proxy. Kurtz currently holds a little over 18 million Class B shares. However, CrowdStrike has three prominent institutional shareholders with substantial positions:

Institutional Investor Class A Shares Held Class B Shares Held Total Warburg Pincus 0 17.5 million 17.5 million Accel 650,000 24.7 million 25.4 million T. Rowe Price Group 13.4 million 0 13.4 million

Data source: Proxy statement. Figures rounded.

Supervoting Class B shares held by insiders can be converted to Class A shares before being sold to public investors.

When major shareholders are looking for an orderly way to cash out a large chunk of shares, it's not uncommon for them to work with investment bankers to set up an offering, to minimize potential disruptions to the market that could be caused by selling pressure. Now many investors just want to know who the selling shareholder is.

