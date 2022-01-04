Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Today

What happened

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a cybersecurity company, tumbled again today on no company-specific news. Rather, the tech stock likely fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose today, which put pressure on growth stocks.

Crowdstrike's stock was down by 4.8% as of 3:46 p.m. ET.

So what

Investors often flee high-growth stocks with loftier valuations when Treasury yields rise because it means a company's future profits will be worth less than they are right now. The 10-year Treasury yield was about 1.66% as of this writing, up from 1.52% at the end of last week.

Image source: Getty Images.

Today's sell-off comes after CrowdStrike's stock fell about 4% yesterday. That drop appears to be a continuation of some of the volatility that the tech-company's stock experienced in the last two months of 2021.

Now what

CrowdStrike investors have been on a wild ride over the past year. The company's stock began plummeting in mid-November, and now its share price is down about 11% over the past 12 months.

The company's drop in November was likely the result of a Morgan Stanley analyst downgrading CrowdStrike's stock, and it's clear that some investors still believe the stock's valuation is too high.

Despite the recent drops, long-term investors may want to ride out some of this volatility and wait until they see the company's financial performance over the next several quarters instead of following the current trend of fleeing CrowdStrike's stock.

10 stocks we like better than CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.