Why CrowdStrike Stock Crumbled by More Than 10% Today

What happened

Shares of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) got tackled for a loss Monday morning. Its shares had tumbled by 10.5% as of 10:37 a.m. EST.

You can thank Morgan Stanley for that.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Bright and early Monday morning, investment bank Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CrowdStrike with an underweight (i.e., sell) rating and a $247 price target that implies the stock has another $7 or so to fall from here before it reaches fair value.

The "potential for decelerating revenue growth" and the stock's valuation of approximately 26 times its 2023 sales "creates an unfavorable risk-reward," warned analyst Hamza Fodderwala in a note covered by StreetInsider.com today. Furthermore, CrowdStrike's first-mover advantages appear to be fading as its rivals' next-generation endpoint detection and response offerings catch up to it in terms of capability -- and as its peers offer those services to customers for at least 15% to 20% less.

Long story short, Fodderwala forecasts that CrowdStrike's revenue growth will decelerate through 2022.

Now what

But now here's the weird thing: After warning so strenuously about CrowdStrike's prospects, the Morgan Stanley analyst actually ended up concluding that the stock trades for only "a slight premium" relative to the average valuations within the cybersecurity space. What's more, while Fodderwala said he anticipates seeing "relatively lower estimate beats going forward," he still thinks CrowdStrike will keep beating estimates in future quarters.

Call me crazy, but that actually doesn't sound like half-bad news for CrowdStrike shareholders. While I admit the stock's valuation of 170-times-free-cash-flow looks more than rich to me, the potential for continued earnings beats -- a potential now affirmed by a CrowdStrike "bear" -- suggests to me that this stock could continue to power higher despite Morgan Stanley's sell rating.

10 stocks we like better than CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.