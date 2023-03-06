Why CrowdStrike Holdings Stock Topped the Market Today

What happened

Cybersecurity stock CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) was a standout on a generally unexciting Monday for the market. The company's share price rose by a bit over 1%, against the essentially flat S&P 500 index, thanks to news of a new business tie-up with a famous partner.

That morning, in a joint press release, CrowdStrike and veteran PC manufacturer Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announced they had formed a "strategic alliance." This partnership will manifest in CrowdStrike's solutions being available for purchase with Dell hardware. The two companies said that the cybersecurity specialist's offerings would be available with "a broad set" of Dell goods.

In the press release, the pair quoted CrowdStrike's Chief Business Officer Daniel Bernard as saying that "The CrowdStrike and Dell collaboration provides significant market access, expediting consolidation from legacy and point products to cybersecurity's leading modern platform."

The pricing of CrowdStrike's software bundled into Dell products wasn't specified. Additionally, the two companies did not provide any financial particulars behind their new partnership.

That's likely why investor optimism was somewhat muted on the news; the market likes to get as many details as possible on the potential of a new business relationship, particularly in regards to items like revenue sharing and fees.

Regardless, this feels like a win for both CrowdStrike and Dell. The former company gets a big new platform on which to sell its wares, and the latter bulks up with a powerful and well-reputed cybersecurity gatekeeper. Investors were right to react positively to the news.

