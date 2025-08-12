Why CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest close session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) was up +2.2% at $435.80. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.

The cloud-based security company's shares have seen a decrease of 10.45% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 27, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.83, indicating a 20.19% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion, up 19.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.5 per share and revenue of $4.78 billion, which would represent changes of -10.94% and +20.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CrowdStrike Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 121.71. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 61.04 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 5.37. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Security industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.