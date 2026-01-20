Why CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) ended the recent trading session at $442.73, demonstrating a -2.46% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.39%.

Shares of the cloud-based security company witnessed a loss of 6.06% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.71%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.63%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings to post earnings of $1.1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.8%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.3 billion, up 22.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.71 per share and revenue of $4.8 billion, indicating changes of -5.6% and +21.43%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.93% lower within the past month. Right now, CrowdStrike Holdings possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 122.24. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 52.6 for its industry.

We can also see that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 6.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CRWD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

