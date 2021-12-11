Why Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Could Be Worth Watching

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Cross Country Healthcare’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Cross Country Healthcare worth?

Good news, investors! Cross Country Healthcare is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $39.32, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Cross Country Healthcare’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Cross Country Healthcare generate?

NasdaqGS:CCRN Earnings and Revenue Growth December 11th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -6.8% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Cross Country Healthcare. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although CCRN is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to CCRN, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CCRN for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Cross Country Healthcare, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Cross Country Healthcare you should be mindful of and 3 of them don't sit too well with us.

If you are no longer interested in Cross Country Healthcare, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

