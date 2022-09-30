Why Crocs Stock Stumbled and Fell on Friday

What happened

2022 hasn't been a banner year for Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), as the company swallowed a big acquisition, then had to contend with supply chain issues and investor fears about a slowing economy. On Friday, the company's stock took a fresh hit, diving by over 4% on news of a C-suite departure.

In a regulatory filing, Crocs disclosed that its chief operating and transformation officer Elaine Boltz is departing the company. Her exit will become effective Friday, Oct. 14. In the tersely worded document, Crocs did not provide a reason for her resignation.

It also did not say anything about a possible successor, on either an interim or permanent basis.

Crocs did write that, as per the terms of her employment, Boltz will be entitled to certain payments and benefits. These include a one-time lump sum payout of just over $419,000.

The departure of a top-level executive is hardly a rare occurrence in the corporate world. However, such events can make investors nervous if a company's seen to be circumspect about the event. In this instance, shareholders might be concerned that Crocs didn't issue an official press release, choosing to disclose purely by regulatory filing. They may also be wary of the company not mentioning any succession plans.

The market is already somewhat skittish on Crocs, as it's a consumer goods company slinging products that are hardly essential. If the economy declines as many fear, we could see a sharp pullback on spending for these items; this, more than the composition of the C-suite, is what Crocs-watchers should pay attention to in the immediate future.

