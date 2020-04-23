Why Crocs Plunged 16% Thursday

What happened

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a designer and developer of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men and women, declined 16% on Thursday.

So what

Revenue during the first quarter dropped to $281.2 million, down from the prior year's $295.9 million mark and below analysts' estimates calling for $296 million. The disappointing sales figure trickled down to the bottom line, with adjusted earnings per share checking in at $0.22, below the prior year's $0.33 per share and also below analysts' estimates of $0.31 per share. A small silver lining for investors: E-commerce revenues increased nearly 16% from the prior year's first quarter, suggesting some consumers aren't totally abandoning discretionary purchases.

Image source: Getty Images.

"Amidst unprecedented market conditions globally, our total revenue held up well with exceptional performance in our Americas and e-commerce businesses that was overshadowed by COVID-19-related store closures. Despite this recent softness, Crocs remains a strong, vibrant brand that is very well positioned." said Andrew Rees, president and chief executive officer, in a press release.

Now what

The most pressing question for companies right now is in regard to liquidity. Crocs management emphasized there are no liquidity concerns and the company should remain "strongly" cash flow positive throughout 2020. Despite having solid liquidity to weather the storm, the company's revenue will take an even larger hit during the second quarter since many retail stores could remain closed throughout the period. Management did, however, offer a glimmer of hope that it saw some recovery in foot traffic in its China and Korea stores.

10 stocks we like better than Crocs

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Crocs wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.