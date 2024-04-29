Why Crocs (CROX) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Crocs (CROX) closed at $127.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.83% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the footwear company had lost 12.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Crocs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 7, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.23, reflecting a 14.56% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $880.88 million, down 0.37% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.44 per share and a revenue of $4.12 billion, signifying shifts of +3.41% and +3.91%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Crocs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. Crocs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Crocs is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.08. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.57 of its industry.

Investors should also note that CROX has a PEG ratio of 1.58 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Textile - Apparel industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.41.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, finds itself in the bottom 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

